Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet oven patio / balcony refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities parking

3BR / 1Ba 1438ft house for rent, w/d hookups off-street parking.

Great 2 story home perfect for family or business person!! This home features 3 bedrooms and 1 bathroom. This home also sits on a little over 2 acres of land. Country living in the city. New floors, new carpet and appliances included. Will check income and interview you. One months rent and security. 1000+1000=$2000 to move in.