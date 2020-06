Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters ice maker microwave refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

This beautiful 2 story home features 3 bedrooms + Loft, 2.5 bathrooms and over 2000 square feet. It has a large living room, formal dining room and great kitchen with granite counters, ss appliances and breakfast area with storage. Master on main level has private bath with garden tub, separate shower and walk in closet. Quiet neighborhood near Northlake Mall and I-77. Minutes from Uptown. Rent this home with first months rent and $2200 deposit.