519 Meadowbrook Rd
Last updated February 4 2020 at 11:48 AM

519 Meadowbrook Rd

519 Meadowbrook Road · No Longer Available
Location

519 Meadowbrook Road, Charlotte, NC 28211
Wendover - Sedgewood

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Eastover/Cotswold 3 bed/2bath house for rent - Property Id: 206525

Attractive brick mid-century ranch home located in coveted Eastover neighborhood. Located on a beautiful quiet street close to uptown and Cotswold. This home showcases original hardwood floors, glorious front wall of windows, two fireplaces, and a spacious traditional layout. The open living room/dining room has lovely elevated street views. The massive 382 SF family room has stone fireplace and separate office space. The kitchen features recessed lighting, gas cooktop, stainless steel appliances, and under cabinet lighting. The three bedrooms are privately located at the rear. Both full bathrooms have stone vanity countertops and original mid-century tile. Most windows have been replaced and are energy-efficient. Side load two car garage and workshop are on the basement level. Private multi-tier deck overlooks mature trees and garden areas.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/206525
Property Id 206525

(RLNE5473876)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
