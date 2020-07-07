All apartments in Charlotte
Last updated January 29 2020 at 11:13 AM

517 Iverson Way

517 Iverson Way · No Longer Available
Location

517 Iverson Way, Charlotte, NC 28203
Dilworth

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
walk in closets
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
Remarkable Value. Unbeatable Location! Two Bedroom with Bonus Room -
Charming 2 Bedroom 2 Bathroom House with a Bonus Room.

Located in Dilworth everywhere you want to be. Here, You're at the center of a vibrant community, where every detail has been carefully designed to reflect your style and give you the freedom to enjoy all things Dilworth/South End has to offer. Close proximity to grocery stores, Light Rail, shopping and entertainment

OUR FEATURES INCLUDE:
Vaulted living Room Ceiling
Open concept living room/dining/kitchen
Walk-In Closets
Walk in laundry Room with W/D Connections,
Large yard and plenty of off-street parking
Basic lawn maintenance included

* Amenities
Refrigerator
Stove
Dishwasher

Managed By Kinley Properties LLC
833 East Blvd Charlotte, NC 28203
Phone: 704-944-0004 / 704-944-0909

(RLNE4495754)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 517 Iverson Way have any available units?
517 Iverson Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 517 Iverson Way have?
Some of 517 Iverson Way's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 517 Iverson Way currently offering any rent specials?
517 Iverson Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 517 Iverson Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 517 Iverson Way is pet friendly.
Does 517 Iverson Way offer parking?
Yes, 517 Iverson Way offers parking.
Does 517 Iverson Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 517 Iverson Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 517 Iverson Way have a pool?
No, 517 Iverson Way does not have a pool.
Does 517 Iverson Way have accessible units?
No, 517 Iverson Way does not have accessible units.
Does 517 Iverson Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 517 Iverson Way has units with dishwashers.

