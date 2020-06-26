All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 5130 Tedorill Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
5130 Tedorill Lane
Last updated August 13 2019 at 11:01 AM

5130 Tedorill Lane

5130 Tedorill Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Wessex Square
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

5130 Tedorill Lane, Charlotte, NC 28226
Wessex Square

Amenities

pool
tennis court
clubhouse
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
Property Amenities
clubhouse
pool
tennis court
Gorgeous Home for Rent in lovely South Charlotte community - Carsons Pond - Gorgeous home with open floor plan in lovely South Charlotte community. Great location beside Hwy 51. This 2 stories house features a spacious office with pocket doors, custom build-ins, and kitchen with amazing design at main level. Master Bedroom with huge custom closet and large bathroom with a lovely garden tub! This house has a enormous walk-in attic too! Breath taking landscape in the neighborhood. Wooded lot and views! This community features club house, gated community, pond, pool, and tennis court. Minutes from South Park, Stonecrest, Arboretum, and Ballantyne area.

To further inquire about this property, please call 704-769-0123, email: rentals@myurealty.com

Online Application: https://myurealty.appfolio.com/listings/detail/094109ff-9fd0-4dca-9b92-ad2c43773f76

(RLNE2231855)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5130 Tedorill Lane have any available units?
5130 Tedorill Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 5130 Tedorill Lane have?
Some of 5130 Tedorill Lane's amenities include pool, tennis court, and clubhouse. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5130 Tedorill Lane currently offering any rent specials?
5130 Tedorill Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5130 Tedorill Lane pet-friendly?
No, 5130 Tedorill Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 5130 Tedorill Lane offer parking?
No, 5130 Tedorill Lane does not offer parking.
Does 5130 Tedorill Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5130 Tedorill Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5130 Tedorill Lane have a pool?
Yes, 5130 Tedorill Lane has a pool.
Does 5130 Tedorill Lane have accessible units?
No, 5130 Tedorill Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 5130 Tedorill Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 5130 Tedorill Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Harlowe
10900 Point South Dr
Charlotte, NC 28273
Cadence Music Factory
606 N Carolina Music Factory Blvd
Charlotte, NC 28206
Hazel Southpark
4401 Barclay Downs Drive
Charlotte, NC 28209
Lennox SouthPark
4905 Ashley Park Ln
Charlotte, NC 28210
The Encore SouthPark
6205 Morrison Blvd
Charlotte, NC 28211
Circa Uptown
360 S Graham St
Charlotte, NC 28202
Ardmore Kings Grant
9015 Kings Grant Dr
Charlotte, NC 28262
30Six NoDa
424 E 36th St
Charlotte, NC 28205

Similar Pages

Charlotte 1 BedroomsCharlotte 2 Bedrooms
Charlotte Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharlotte Pet Friendly Places
Charlotte Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Winston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NC
Gastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prosperity Church RoadBallantyne WestEast Forest
University City NorthWedgewoodProvincetowne
Hidden ValleyOlde Whitehall

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Piedmont Community CollegeJohnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at CharlotteQueens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte