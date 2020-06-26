5130 Tedorill Lane

Amenities

Gorgeous Home for Rent in lovely South Charlotte community - Carsons Pond - Gorgeous home with open floor plan in lovely South Charlotte community. Great location beside Hwy 51. This 2 stories house features a spacious office with pocket doors, custom build-ins, and kitchen with amazing design at main level. Master Bedroom with huge custom closet and large bathroom with a lovely garden tub! This house has a enormous walk-in attic too! Breath taking landscape in the neighborhood. Wooded lot and views! This community features club house, gated community, pond, pool, and tennis court. Minutes from South Park, Stonecrest, Arboretum, and Ballantyne area.



To further inquire about this property, please call 704-769-0123, email: rentals@myurealty.com



Online Application: https://myurealty.appfolio.com/listings/detail/094109ff-9fd0-4dca-9b92-ad2c43773f76



