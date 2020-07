Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Updated 4th Ward Condo - complete with 3 fully renovated bathrooms, upgraded kitchen appliances and high end lighting in every room! This condo was designed for entertaining - a large living room that flows to the oversized balcony - plenty of room to celebrate any occasion. And updated kitchen complete with gas stove top will make any chef happy. The master suite includes elegant fixtures, a towel warmer, and a walk in closet with built-in shelving.



