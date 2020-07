Amenities

pet friendly recently renovated

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Lawn and pest care included. Cozy 2 bedroom less then half a mile to New Bern Light Rail Station! Updated kitchen with maple cabinetry and solid surface counter tops. Dining room off of kitchen connects to family room. Original hardwoods in den, dining room and bedrooms. Large room off of den would make great third bedroom or bonus room. Fenced backyard. Pets conditional, please call for details.