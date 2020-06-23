All apartments in Charlotte
Last updated May 10 2019 at 10:55 AM

5109 Pansley Drive

5109 Pansley Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5109 Pansley Drive, Charlotte, NC 28226
Wessex Square

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
LUXURY TOWNHOME IN DESIRABLE, GATED, SOUTH CHARLOTTE COMMUNITY! Minutes from I-485, SouthPark, Ballantyne, and convenient to Uptown, shopping, restaurants, tons of nearby amenities! Home shows like new and is move-in ready! It features 3 beds/2.5 baths; including a beautiful master suite with tray ceiling, large walk-in closet, and an elegant, spacious master bath with dual vanities, granite counter-tops, garden tub, walk in shower, and separate water closet. Main level has an open floorplan perfect for entertaining; gourmet kitchen with granite counters, stainless steel appliances, gas cooktop, double ovens, microwave. Beautifully landscaped fully enclosed backyard patio.

Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/5109-pansley-dr-charlotte-nc-28226-usa-unit-5121/23783039-a744-4dd4-8b2c-0b9c3c2f3977

(RLNE4874936)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5109 Pansley Drive have any available units?
5109 Pansley Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 5109 Pansley Drive have?
Some of 5109 Pansley Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5109 Pansley Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5109 Pansley Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5109 Pansley Drive pet-friendly?
No, 5109 Pansley Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 5109 Pansley Drive offer parking?
Yes, 5109 Pansley Drive offers parking.
Does 5109 Pansley Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5109 Pansley Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5109 Pansley Drive have a pool?
No, 5109 Pansley Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5109 Pansley Drive have accessible units?
No, 5109 Pansley Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5109 Pansley Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5109 Pansley Drive has units with dishwashers.
