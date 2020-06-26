All apartments in Charlotte
Last updated February 12 2020 at 5:33 PM

5108 Swearngan Rd

5108 Swearingan Road · No Longer Available
Location

5108 Swearingan Road, Charlotte, NC 28216
Firestone - Garden Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
A quaint 3-bedroom home with a 1-car garage on a fantastic corner lot with a welcoming dual gabled roof-line.

The home includes a tiled entry and vaulted ceilings to create a wide open space! The floor plan features a bright, open living room and a kitchen with a cute breakfast nook. The master bedroom features a cathedral ceiling and an en suite bath with a garden tub and a separate shower. Enjoy the outdoors on the patio in the fenced backyard.

Close to shopping, dining and entertainment in both the Northlake area and Uptown Charlotte. A short drive to I-77 and I-85, putting all of the greater Charlotte area right on your doorstep!

Pets conditional. One pet under 40 Ibs.

Washer & Dryer included!

Like it, love it, gotta have it? Schedule a tour and apply right now at ParkAvenueCharlotte.com!

**Security deposit will be the equivalent of no more than one to two months rent**

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5108 Swearngan Rd have any available units?
5108 Swearngan Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 5108 Swearngan Rd have?
Some of 5108 Swearngan Rd's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5108 Swearngan Rd currently offering any rent specials?
5108 Swearngan Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5108 Swearngan Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 5108 Swearngan Rd is pet friendly.
Does 5108 Swearngan Rd offer parking?
Yes, 5108 Swearngan Rd offers parking.
Does 5108 Swearngan Rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5108 Swearngan Rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5108 Swearngan Rd have a pool?
No, 5108 Swearngan Rd does not have a pool.
Does 5108 Swearngan Rd have accessible units?
No, 5108 Swearngan Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 5108 Swearngan Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 5108 Swearngan Rd does not have units with dishwashers.

