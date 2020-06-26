5108 Swearngan Rd

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

A quaint 3-bedroom home with a 1-car garage on a fantastic corner lot with a welcoming dual gabled roof-line.



The home includes a tiled entry and vaulted ceilings to create a wide open space! The floor plan features a bright, open living room and a kitchen with a cute breakfast nook. The master bedroom features a cathedral ceiling and an en suite bath with a garden tub and a separate shower. Enjoy the outdoors on the patio in the fenced backyard.



Close to shopping, dining and entertainment in both the Northlake area and Uptown Charlotte. A short drive to I-77 and I-85, putting all of the greater Charlotte area right on your doorstep!



Pets conditional. One pet under 40 Ibs.



Washer & Dryer included!



**Security deposit will be the equivalent of no more than one to two months rent**