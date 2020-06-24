All apartments in Charlotte
Last updated May 7 2019 at 3:56 PM

508 Norris Avenue

508 Norris Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

508 Norris Avenue, Charlotte, NC 28206
Tryon Hills

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
carport
air conditioning
range
oven
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
carport
on-site laundry
parking
Ranch style 3 bedroom 1 bath home . Located near N. Graham St close to I-77, minutes from uptown , Perfect for the driver and non driver of the family.

Available for a May 16, 2019 Move - In.

This home features:

*Refinished hardwood floors
*Living room
*Kitchen with fridge & stove
*Central air & heat
*Spacious backyard
*Storage shed with washer & dryer hook ups
*Driveway and carport

To schedule a viewing contact Joy at 980-498-7149 or email joy@mwproperties.net, for additional listing view our website at www.rent777.com.

NO PETS ALLOWED!

Renters insurance is required on all rentals. We can provide renters insurance at $12.50 per month which will be added to your monthly rent. Schools:

Druid Hills Elementary
West Charlotte High
Highland Mill Montessori

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 508 Norris Avenue have any available units?
508 Norris Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 508 Norris Avenue have?
Some of 508 Norris Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 508 Norris Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
508 Norris Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 508 Norris Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 508 Norris Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 508 Norris Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 508 Norris Avenue offers parking.
Does 508 Norris Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 508 Norris Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 508 Norris Avenue have a pool?
No, 508 Norris Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 508 Norris Avenue have accessible units?
No, 508 Norris Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 508 Norris Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 508 Norris Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
How much should you be paying for rent?

