508 Norris Avenue

Amenities

w/d hookup hardwood floors carport air conditioning range oven

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors oven range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities carport on-site laundry parking

Ranch style 3 bedroom 1 bath home . Located near N. Graham St close to I-77, minutes from uptown , Perfect for the driver and non driver of the family.



Available for a May 16, 2019 Move - In.



This home features:



*Refinished hardwood floors

*Living room

*Kitchen with fridge & stove

*Central air & heat

*Spacious backyard

*Storage shed with washer & dryer hook ups

*Driveway and carport



To schedule a viewing contact Joy at 980-498-7149 or email joy@mwproperties.net, for additional listing view our website at www.rent777.com.



NO PETS ALLOWED!



Renters insurance is required on all rentals. We can provide renters insurance at $12.50 per month which will be added to your monthly rent. Schools:



Druid Hills Elementary

West Charlotte High

Highland Mill Montessori