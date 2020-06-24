508 Norris Avenue

Amenities
Ranch style 3 bedroom 1 bath home . Located near N. Graham St close to I-77, minutes from uptown , Perfect for the driver and non driver of the family.
Available for a May 16, 2019 Move - In.
This home features:
*Refinished hardwood floors
*Living room
*Kitchen with fridge & stove
*Central air & heat
*Spacious backyard
*Storage shed with washer & dryer hook ups
*Driveway and carport
To schedule a viewing contact Joy at 980-498-7149 or email joy@mwproperties.net, for additional listing view our website at www.rent777.com.
NO PETS ALLOWED!
Renters insurance is required on all rentals. We can provide renters insurance at $12.50 per month which will be added to your monthly rent. Schools:
Druid Hills Elementary
West Charlotte High
Highland Mill Montessori