Last updated June 16 2020 at 10:25 PM

508 Brackenbury Ln

508 Brackenbury Lane · (877) 751-1677
Location

508 Brackenbury Lane, Charlotte, NC 28270
Sardis Forest

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Tenant Turner

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$1,950

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 3071 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
extra storage
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
Tucked away in the Sardis Forest neighborhood, this 4-bedroom, 2.5-bath includes a rocking chair front porch, wood floors and a large kitchen with a center island, built-in desk, and pantry, A cozy breakfast nook with bay window helps you welcome the morning and the formal dining room with chair rail molding is a wonderful setting for dinner with family and friends. Also, enjoy entertaining family and friends in the large bonus room.

A large laundry room offers a laundry sink & built-ins for extra storage space.

The master suite features a vaulted ceiling with rustic beam accents and walk-in closet.

Please note the fireplace is non-operational and for decortative purposes only.

See for yourself if this is your next home! Visit Parkavecharlotte.com.

Pets conditional upon proof of renter's insurance for tenants with pets.

**security deposit will be the equivalent of a minimum of one month's rent, but up to two month's rent equivalent may be required.***

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 508 Brackenbury Ln have any available units?
508 Brackenbury Ln has a unit available for $1,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 508 Brackenbury Ln have?
Some of 508 Brackenbury Ln's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 508 Brackenbury Ln currently offering any rent specials?
508 Brackenbury Ln isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 508 Brackenbury Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 508 Brackenbury Ln is pet friendly.
Does 508 Brackenbury Ln offer parking?
No, 508 Brackenbury Ln does not offer parking.
Does 508 Brackenbury Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 508 Brackenbury Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 508 Brackenbury Ln have a pool?
No, 508 Brackenbury Ln does not have a pool.
Does 508 Brackenbury Ln have accessible units?
No, 508 Brackenbury Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 508 Brackenbury Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 508 Brackenbury Ln does not have units with dishwashers.
