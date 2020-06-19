508 Brackenbury Ln

Amenities

Tucked away in the Sardis Forest neighborhood, this 4-bedroom, 2.5-bath includes a rocking chair front porch, wood floors and a large kitchen with a center island, built-in desk, and pantry, A cozy breakfast nook with bay window helps you welcome the morning and the formal dining room with chair rail molding is a wonderful setting for dinner with family and friends. Also, enjoy entertaining family and friends in the large bonus room.



A large laundry room offers a laundry sink & built-ins for extra storage space.



The master suite features a vaulted ceiling with rustic beam accents and walk-in closet.



Please note the fireplace is non-operational and for decortative purposes only.



Pets conditional upon proof of renter's insurance for tenants with pets.



**security deposit will be the equivalent of a minimum of one month's rent, but up to two month's rent equivalent may be required.***