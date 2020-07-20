All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 5037 prosperity church road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
5037 prosperity church road
Last updated June 6 2019 at 11:35 AM

5037 prosperity church road

5037 Prosperity Church Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Prosperity Church Road
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

5037 Prosperity Church Road, Charlotte, NC 28269
Prosperity Church Road

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautiful Townhome - Property Id: 24394

This is a 3 bedroom 2.5 bath home located in a beautiful neighborhood, with access to a spacious pool. New hardwood flooring throughout the home, open floor concept with lots of storage and closet space. There is a small yard with a patio and privacy fence. Private parking. Easy access to I485, I85 and I77. This property is within walking distance to shopping and dining and is in a desirable school district.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/24394
Property Id 24394

(RLNE4938685)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5037 prosperity church road have any available units?
5037 prosperity church road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 5037 prosperity church road have?
Some of 5037 prosperity church road's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5037 prosperity church road currently offering any rent specials?
5037 prosperity church road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5037 prosperity church road pet-friendly?
Yes, 5037 prosperity church road is pet friendly.
Does 5037 prosperity church road offer parking?
Yes, 5037 prosperity church road offers parking.
Does 5037 prosperity church road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5037 prosperity church road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5037 prosperity church road have a pool?
Yes, 5037 prosperity church road has a pool.
Does 5037 prosperity church road have accessible units?
No, 5037 prosperity church road does not have accessible units.
Does 5037 prosperity church road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5037 prosperity church road has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Atkins Circle
12506 Atkins Circle Dr
Charlotte, NC 28277
River Birch Apartments
8200 Riverbirch Dr
Charlotte, NC 28210
Hazel Southpark
4401 Barclay Downs Drive
Charlotte, NC 28209
Novel Montford Park
1520 Mockingbird Lane
Charlotte, NC 28209
Axiom
5625 Keyway Blvd
Charlotte, NC 28215
Hunters Pointe
1841 Prospect Dr
Charlotte, NC 28213
Promenade Park
11115 Shadow Grove Cir
Charlotte, NC 28277
Beacon Hill
1322 Beacon Ridge Rd
Charlotte, NC 28210

Similar Pages

Charlotte 1 Bedroom ApartmentsCharlotte 2 Bedroom Apartments
Charlotte Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharlotte Pet Friendly Apartments
Charlotte Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Winston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCGastonia, NC
Huntersville, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCIndian Trail, NCSalisbury, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prosperity Church RoadBallantyne WestEast Forest
University City NorthWedgewoodProvincetowne
Hidden ValleyOlde Whitehall

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Piedmont Community CollegeJohnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at CharlotteQueens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte