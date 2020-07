Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Lovely all brick home on cul-de-sac street in quiet South Charlotte neighborhood . Updated kitchen with all appliances and great storage open to large family room. Formal dining and living room. Master suite features fully remodeled bath with tiled shower and garden tub. Large deck overlooks quiet backyard. Please note, Renters Insurance is required. Pet fee is per pet that does not exceed 35 lbs. To apply, please visit www.trlawing.com.