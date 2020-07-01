5021 Sunset Ridge Ct

Amenities
This beautiful Davis Lake area townhome offers hardwood floors in the entry, living room and dining room and ample kitchen storage complete with a pantry.
Upstairs hosts 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths. The master bedroom has vaulted ceilings and the master bath has oversized vanity with extra counter space.
There is also a patio in the back ideal for enjoying your morning coffee and a storage closet for additional storage.
Even more, this townhome is in a great location near shopping, dining, schools, I-77, I-85, and I-485!
Please note, the fireplace is non-operational and for decorative purposes only.
Sorry, no pets, please.
We would love to tell you more about the home! Give us a call at 877.751.1677 today!
**security deposit will be the equivalent of a minimum of one month's rent, but up to two month's rent equivalent may be required**