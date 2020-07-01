All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 5021 Sunset Ridge Ct.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
5021 Sunset Ridge Ct
Last updated May 29 2020 at 11:07 AM

5021 Sunset Ridge Ct

5021 Sunset Ridge Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
West Sugar Creek
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

5021 Sunset Ridge Court, Charlotte, NC 28269
West Sugar Creek

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
fireplace
extra storage
Unit Amenities
extra storage
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
This beautiful Davis Lake area townhome offers hardwood floors in the entry, living room and dining room and ample kitchen storage complete with a pantry.

Upstairs hosts 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths. The master bedroom has vaulted ceilings and the master bath has oversized vanity with extra counter space.

There is also a patio in the back ideal for enjoying your morning coffee and a storage closet for additional storage.

Even more, this townhome is in a great location near shopping, dining, schools, I-77, I-85, and I-485!

Please note, the fireplace is non-operational and for decorative purposes only.

Sorry, no pets, please.

We would love to tell you more about the home! Give us a call at 877.751.1677 today!

**security deposit will be the equivalent of a minimum of one month's rent, but up to two month's rent equivalent may be required**

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5021 Sunset Ridge Ct have any available units?
5021 Sunset Ridge Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 5021 Sunset Ridge Ct have?
Some of 5021 Sunset Ridge Ct's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5021 Sunset Ridge Ct currently offering any rent specials?
5021 Sunset Ridge Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5021 Sunset Ridge Ct pet-friendly?
No, 5021 Sunset Ridge Ct is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 5021 Sunset Ridge Ct offer parking?
No, 5021 Sunset Ridge Ct does not offer parking.
Does 5021 Sunset Ridge Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5021 Sunset Ridge Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5021 Sunset Ridge Ct have a pool?
No, 5021 Sunset Ridge Ct does not have a pool.
Does 5021 Sunset Ridge Ct have accessible units?
No, 5021 Sunset Ridge Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 5021 Sunset Ridge Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 5021 Sunset Ridge Ct does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
How to Find a Sublet
Best Cities for Families 2019
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

511 Queens
511 Queens Road
Charlotte, NC 28207
Broadstone Queen City
101 West Morehead Street
Charlotte, NC 28202
Plantation Park
14325 Plantation Park Blvd
Charlotte, NC 28277
The Abbey
1415 Abbey Pl
Charlotte, NC 28209
Century Highland Creek
5410 Prosperity Ridge Rd
Charlotte, NC 28269
Ashford Place
905 Pineville Point Ave
Charlotte, NC 28217
The Julien
2142 Commonwealth Ave
Charlotte, NC 28205
Element Uptown
355 W Martin Luther King Blvd
Charlotte, NC 28202

Similar Pages

Charlotte 1 BedroomsCharlotte 2 Bedrooms
Charlotte Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharlotte Pet Friendly Places
Charlotte Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Winston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NC
Gastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prosperity Church RoadBallantyne WestEast Forest
University City NorthWedgewoodProvincetowne
Hidden ValleyOlde Whitehall

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Piedmont Community CollegeJohnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at CharlotteQueens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte