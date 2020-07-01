5021 Sunset Ridge Ct

Amenities

Unit Amenities extra storage fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities

This beautiful Davis Lake area townhome offers hardwood floors in the entry, living room and dining room and ample kitchen storage complete with a pantry.



Upstairs hosts 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths. The master bedroom has vaulted ceilings and the master bath has oversized vanity with extra counter space.



There is also a patio in the back ideal for enjoying your morning coffee and a storage closet for additional storage.



Even more, this townhome is in a great location near shopping, dining, schools, I-77, I-85, and I-485!



Please note, the fireplace is non-operational and for decorative purposes only.



Sorry, no pets, please.



**security deposit will be the equivalent of a minimum of one month's rent, but up to two month's rent equivalent may be required**