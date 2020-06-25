All apartments in Charlotte
500 Mercury Street

500 Mercury Street
Location

500 Mercury Street, Charlotte, NC 28205
North Charlotte

Amenities

Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
media room
Looking for a unique renter to pay a discounted rate with the following conditions. Home is on the market for sale, but it could be a very long sales cycle. Owner is looking for a renter who would need to allow any potential sales showings, including ones on short-notice (as low as 2 hours). 1-Year lease is required and the owner would have the ability to give a 60-day notice to vacate at anytime. It's a 1 BR / 1 BA refinished home with big .33 acre fenced yard and back deck in the heart of NODA- literally a 30-second walk to the corner of 36th and Davidson with all restaurants, shops, art galleries, theater, & night life! Cozy, older home with front porch, nice wooded lot, and storage shed in back. Stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, wood & modern tile floors, vaulted ceilings- really cool house! Needs some TLC. No dogs permitted. Available Now!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 500 Mercury Street have any available units?
500 Mercury Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 500 Mercury Street have?
Some of 500 Mercury Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 500 Mercury Street currently offering any rent specials?
500 Mercury Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 500 Mercury Street pet-friendly?
No, 500 Mercury Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 500 Mercury Street offer parking?
Yes, 500 Mercury Street offers parking.
Does 500 Mercury Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 500 Mercury Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 500 Mercury Street have a pool?
No, 500 Mercury Street does not have a pool.
Does 500 Mercury Street have accessible units?
No, 500 Mercury Street does not have accessible units.
Does 500 Mercury Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 500 Mercury Street has units with dishwashers.
