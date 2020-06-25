500 Mercury Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters oven patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking media room

Looking for a unique renter to pay a discounted rate with the following conditions. Home is on the market for sale, but it could be a very long sales cycle. Owner is looking for a renter who would need to allow any potential sales showings, including ones on short-notice (as low as 2 hours). 1-Year lease is required and the owner would have the ability to give a 60-day notice to vacate at anytime. It's a 1 BR / 1 BA refinished home with big .33 acre fenced yard and back deck in the heart of NODA- literally a 30-second walk to the corner of 36th and Davidson with all restaurants, shops, art galleries, theater, & night life! Cozy, older home with front porch, nice wooded lot, and storage shed in back. Stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, wood & modern tile floors, vaulted ceilings- really cool house! Needs some TLC. No dogs permitted. Available Now!