Last updated April 24 2020 at 8:35 AM

4958 bentgrass run Drive

4958 Bentgrass Run Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4958 Bentgrass Run Drive, Charlotte, NC 28269
Highland Creek

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
gym
pool
tennis court
hot tub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
tennis court
Take a look at this elegant 2 story foyer at highly desirable Highland Creek! 4BR, 2 1/2 BA. Formal LR and DR w/ trey ceiling and crown moldings. Large master BR, plus master bath with separate shower and garden tub. Backs up to wonderful walking trail. Amenities included with home are community pools, tennis courts, parks and community exercise facility. FRESH PAINT throughout! Awesome neighborhood and great school zone for elementary, middle and high schools. Next to Highland Golf Course and close to shopping, restaurants, Hwy 85/485 Access.
Ready to move in. Excellent condition. Lease for $1600/month. No smokers. Small pet is allowed but $250 not-refundable pet fee for each.
This house will be available for move in immedicatly. Text Zhenping at (281)3813490 or email zpzhong2011@gmail.com to schedule an appointment.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 250
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4958 bentgrass run Drive have any available units?
4958 bentgrass run Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 4958 bentgrass run Drive have?
Some of 4958 bentgrass run Drive's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4958 bentgrass run Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4958 bentgrass run Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4958 bentgrass run Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 4958 bentgrass run Drive is pet friendly.
Does 4958 bentgrass run Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4958 bentgrass run Drive offers parking.
Does 4958 bentgrass run Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4958 bentgrass run Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4958 bentgrass run Drive have a pool?
Yes, 4958 bentgrass run Drive has a pool.
Does 4958 bentgrass run Drive have accessible units?
No, 4958 bentgrass run Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4958 bentgrass run Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 4958 bentgrass run Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
