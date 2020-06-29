4958 bentgrass run Drive

Amenities

pet friendly garage gym pool tennis court hot tub

Unit Amenities bathtub Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly gym parking pool garage hot tub tennis court

Take a look at this elegant 2 story foyer at highly desirable Highland Creek! 4BR, 2 1/2 BA. Formal LR and DR w/ trey ceiling and crown moldings. Large master BR, plus master bath with separate shower and garden tub. Backs up to wonderful walking trail. Amenities included with home are community pools, tennis courts, parks and community exercise facility. FRESH PAINT throughout! Awesome neighborhood and great school zone for elementary, middle and high schools. Next to Highland Golf Course and close to shopping, restaurants, Hwy 85/485 Access.

Ready to move in. Excellent condition. Lease for $1600/month. No smokers. Small pet is allowed but $250 not-refundable pet fee for each.

This house will be available for move in immedicatly. Text Zhenping at (281)3813490 or email zpzhong2011@gmail.com to schedule an appointment.