Amenities

pet friendly carport recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning recently renovated Property Amenities pet friendly carport parking

Move In Ready 3 bedroom, 2 bath Ranch Style Home! - This ranch style, brick corner lot home, has recently been renovated and features updated hall bath, all new flooring, a carport, new HVAC system, all freshly painted throughout, new roof and is ready for a new resident.



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE5562028)