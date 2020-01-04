All apartments in Charlotte
Last updated March 3 2020 at 6:22 AM

4914 Sunset Ridge Court

4914 Sunset Ridge Court · No Longer Available
Location

4914 Sunset Ridge Court, Charlotte, NC 28269
West Sugar Creek

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Move-in ready with hardwoods throughout the main floor, stainless appliances, and granite countertops to name just a few great details. Tons of natural light! Formal sitting space off foyer with heavy molding. Great room with fireplace leads to bright breakfast area and kitchen. Washer, dryer and refrigerator included. Upstairs, wonderful owner's suite with high ceiling, large walk-in closet and master bath boasts his/hers sink ,soaking tub and separate shower. Two spacious secondary bedrooms and hall bath .Attached one car garage! Close to shopping and dining! call 704-350-5111 to schdule a showing. check KayGroupProperties.com for application information.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4914 Sunset Ridge Court have any available units?
4914 Sunset Ridge Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 4914 Sunset Ridge Court have?
Some of 4914 Sunset Ridge Court's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4914 Sunset Ridge Court currently offering any rent specials?
4914 Sunset Ridge Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4914 Sunset Ridge Court pet-friendly?
No, 4914 Sunset Ridge Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 4914 Sunset Ridge Court offer parking?
Yes, 4914 Sunset Ridge Court offers parking.
Does 4914 Sunset Ridge Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4914 Sunset Ridge Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4914 Sunset Ridge Court have a pool?
No, 4914 Sunset Ridge Court does not have a pool.
Does 4914 Sunset Ridge Court have accessible units?
No, 4914 Sunset Ridge Court does not have accessible units.
Does 4914 Sunset Ridge Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4914 Sunset Ridge Court has units with dishwashers.
