4914 Sunset Ridge Court

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters dishwasher garage stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Move-in ready with hardwoods throughout the main floor, stainless appliances, and granite countertops to name just a few great details. Tons of natural light! Formal sitting space off foyer with heavy molding. Great room with fireplace leads to bright breakfast area and kitchen. Washer, dryer and refrigerator included. Upstairs, wonderful owner's suite with high ceiling, large walk-in closet and master bath boasts his/hers sink ,soaking tub and separate shower. Two spacious secondary bedrooms and hall bath .Attached one car garage! Close to shopping and dining! call 704-350-5111 to schdule a showing. check KayGroupProperties.com for application information.