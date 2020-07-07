4900-F Spring Lake Drive

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony dishwasher pool air conditioning clubhouse

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities clubhouse pool

Watermark 2 Bedroom Apartment - This is a charming 2 Bedroom 1 Bathroom condo equipped with a spacious dining area, breakfast area and patio. Nice community pool/clubhouse!! There is carpet throughout the living room, hallway and bedrooms and vinyl flooring throughout the kitchen and bathroom. Surrounded by many restaurants and shopping centers.



*Security deposits could be as high as twice the monthly rent depending on the quality of the application and the requested lease terms.



**Move in date will be determined once the application is approved and the security deposit is paid.



(RLNE3403122)