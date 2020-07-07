All apartments in Charlotte
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4900-F Spring Lake Drive

4900 Spring Lake Dr · No Longer Available
Location

4900 Spring Lake Dr, Charlotte, NC 28212
Eastland - Wilora Lake

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pool
air conditioning
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
clubhouse
pool
Watermark 2 Bedroom Apartment - This is a charming 2 Bedroom 1 Bathroom condo equipped with a spacious dining area, breakfast area and patio. Nice community pool/clubhouse!! There is carpet throughout the living room, hallway and bedrooms and vinyl flooring throughout the kitchen and bathroom. Surrounded by many restaurants and shopping centers.

*Security deposits could be as high as twice the monthly rent depending on the quality of the application and the requested lease terms.

**Move in date will be determined once the application is approved and the security deposit is paid.

(RLNE3403122)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4900-F Spring Lake Drive have any available units?
4900-F Spring Lake Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 4900-F Spring Lake Drive have?
Some of 4900-F Spring Lake Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4900-F Spring Lake Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4900-F Spring Lake Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4900-F Spring Lake Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4900-F Spring Lake Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 4900-F Spring Lake Drive offer parking?
No, 4900-F Spring Lake Drive does not offer parking.
Does 4900-F Spring Lake Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4900-F Spring Lake Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4900-F Spring Lake Drive have a pool?
Yes, 4900-F Spring Lake Drive has a pool.
Does 4900-F Spring Lake Drive have accessible units?
No, 4900-F Spring Lake Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4900-F Spring Lake Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4900-F Spring Lake Drive has units with dishwashers.

