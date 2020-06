Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly walk in closets fireplace bathtub

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

"APPROVED APPLICATION ON FILE"



First floor, waterfront condo in great condition! This home features a large family room with wood burning fireplace, a dining room, and a well-equipped, eat-in kitchen, & laundry closet with washer/dryer provided. The master suite has a walk-in closet and a private full bath with sunken garden tub. There is an additional guest bedroom and a full guest bath. Private patio by the water.