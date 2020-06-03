All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 4823 Grier Farm Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
4823 Grier Farm Lane
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4823 Grier Farm Lane

4823 Grier Farm Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

4823 Grier Farm Lane, Charlotte, NC 28270
Providence Estates East

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
pool
ceiling fan
ice maker
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Conveniently located in desired Providence Road area. Walk to restaurants and shopping. Community Pool. This end unit has 3 bedrooms with master down and two up. Has a one car garage. Washer and dryer remain "as is". New carpet has been installed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4823 Grier Farm Lane have any available units?
4823 Grier Farm Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 4823 Grier Farm Lane have?
Some of 4823 Grier Farm Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4823 Grier Farm Lane currently offering any rent specials?
4823 Grier Farm Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4823 Grier Farm Lane pet-friendly?
No, 4823 Grier Farm Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 4823 Grier Farm Lane offer parking?
Yes, 4823 Grier Farm Lane offers parking.
Does 4823 Grier Farm Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4823 Grier Farm Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4823 Grier Farm Lane have a pool?
Yes, 4823 Grier Farm Lane has a pool.
Does 4823 Grier Farm Lane have accessible units?
No, 4823 Grier Farm Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 4823 Grier Farm Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4823 Grier Farm Lane has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Camden Grandview
309 E Morehead St
Charlotte, NC 28202
Worthington LUXURY Apartments
1526 Flat River Dr
Charlotte, NC 28262
The Julien
2142 Commonwealth Ave
Charlotte, NC 28205
Village at Commonwealth
1308 Lorna St
Charlotte, NC 28205
Silos South End
131 Poindexter Drive
Charlotte, NC 28203
Bradham
145 New Bern Street
Charlotte, NC 28209
Element SouthPark
4425 Sharon Road
Charlotte, NC 28211
Pavilion Village
131 Gracyn Olivia Drive
Charlotte, NC 28262

Similar Pages

Charlotte 1 BedroomsCharlotte 2 Bedrooms
Charlotte Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharlotte Pet Friendly Places
Charlotte Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Winston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NC
Gastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prosperity Church RoadBallantyne WestEast Forest
University City NorthWedgewoodProvincetowne
Hidden ValleyOlde Whitehall

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Piedmont Community CollegeJohnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at CharlotteQueens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte