4823 Grier Farm Lane

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher garage pool ceiling fan ice maker

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher ice maker in unit laundry refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool garage

Conveniently located in desired Providence Road area. Walk to restaurants and shopping. Community Pool. This end unit has 3 bedrooms with master down and two up. Has a one car garage. Washer and dryer remain "as is". New carpet has been installed.