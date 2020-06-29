All apartments in Charlotte
Location

4746 Old Woods Rd, Charlotte, NC 28209
Madison Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
fireplace
This beautiful ranch style home offers 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms on a cul-de-sac. Hardwood floors in the living room with a wood burning fireplace. Stainless steel appliances. 1 car garage. Large soaking tub in the master bedroom. Large deck and side porch. Pets approved with $200 pet fee per pet and $20 pet rent. All utilities are separate and the responsibility of the resident. Set up a self tour today! Check out our website to apply www.rentbottomline.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4746 Old Woods Road have any available units?
4746 Old Woods Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 4746 Old Woods Road have?
Some of 4746 Old Woods Road's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4746 Old Woods Road currently offering any rent specials?
4746 Old Woods Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4746 Old Woods Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 4746 Old Woods Road is pet friendly.
Does 4746 Old Woods Road offer parking?
Yes, 4746 Old Woods Road offers parking.
Does 4746 Old Woods Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4746 Old Woods Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4746 Old Woods Road have a pool?
No, 4746 Old Woods Road does not have a pool.
Does 4746 Old Woods Road have accessible units?
No, 4746 Old Woods Road does not have accessible units.
Does 4746 Old Woods Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 4746 Old Woods Road does not have units with dishwashers.
