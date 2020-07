Amenities

Affordable and adorable 2 story Townhome in the heart of Wesley Heights! 2 bed, 2.5 bathroom with hardwood floors, all stainless steel appliances, gas fireplace, fenced in patio, and updated finishes/fixtures. Perfect for roommate living when both bedrooms have en-suite bathrooms! Water and trash included. Great neighborhood just minutes to Uptown and the highway. Available NOW!