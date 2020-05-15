4606 Central Ave

Amenities
Landsdale Crossing Apartments
Landsdale Crossing apartments are a 55 unit fully rehabbed apartment building within 10 minutes of uptown Charlotte near tons of restaurants, shopping, and nightlife.
Amenities:
Each unit is prewired for cable and satellite
Has a newly renovated pool
Onsite self-serve laundromat
Fully renovated apartments
Assigned parking spaces
Onsite management and maintenance
Onsite video surveillance for your convenience
Smoke free living
All units have central AC and heating
Pet friendly
Outdoor grilling and picnic areas