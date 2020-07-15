4535 Bradbury Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities extra storage granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

This charming 2BD/2BA updated ranch home is located in the Madison Park community, walking distance from Montford Drive! Two spacious bedrooms with an additional living area/den. Master bedroom with private bathroom and shower. Updated kitchen with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Large screened in porch. Fenced in back yard with additional storage closet. Covered parking. Washer and dryer included. Don't miss out!



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,900, Application Fee: $60, Security Deposit: $1,900, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.