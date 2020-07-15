All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 4535 Bradbury Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
4535 Bradbury Drive
Last updated February 4 2020 at 4:07 PM

4535 Bradbury Drive

4535 Bradbury Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Madison Park
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

4535 Bradbury Drive, Charlotte, NC 28209
Madison Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
extra storage
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
This charming 2BD/2BA updated ranch home is located in the Madison Park community, walking distance from Montford Drive! Two spacious bedrooms with an additional living area/den. Master bedroom with private bathroom and shower. Updated kitchen with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Large screened in porch. Fenced in back yard with additional storage closet. Covered parking. Washer and dryer included. Don't miss out!

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,900, Application Fee: $60, Security Deposit: $1,900, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4535 Bradbury Drive have any available units?
4535 Bradbury Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 4535 Bradbury Drive have?
Some of 4535 Bradbury Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4535 Bradbury Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4535 Bradbury Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4535 Bradbury Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 4535 Bradbury Drive is pet friendly.
Does 4535 Bradbury Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4535 Bradbury Drive offers parking.
Does 4535 Bradbury Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4535 Bradbury Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4535 Bradbury Drive have a pool?
No, 4535 Bradbury Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4535 Bradbury Drive have accessible units?
No, 4535 Bradbury Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4535 Bradbury Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 4535 Bradbury Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

511 Queens
511 Queens Road
Charlotte, NC 28207
Broadstone Queen City
101 West Morehead Street
Charlotte, NC 28202
Ashford Place
905 Pineville Point Ave
Charlotte, NC 28217
Elizabeth Flats on 7th at Hawthorne
1721 East 7th Street
Charlotte, NC 28204
The Avant at Steele Creek
13212 Winter Hazel Rd
Charlotte, NC 28278
Heather Ridge Apartments
8800 Meadow Vista Rd
Charlotte, NC 28213
Vista Villa
6309 Montego Dr
Charlotte, NC 28215
The Bryant Apartments
2020 Morton Street
Charlotte, NC 28208

Similar Pages

Charlotte 1 BedroomsCharlotte 2 Bedrooms
Charlotte Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharlotte Pet Friendly Places
Charlotte Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Winston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NC
Gastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prosperity Church RoadBallantyne WestEast Forest
University City NorthWedgewoodProvincetowne
Hidden ValleyOlde Whitehall

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Piedmont Community CollegeJohnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at CharlotteQueens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte