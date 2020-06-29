4505 Canipe Drive

Amenities

2600 Sq Ft., 4 Bed, 2.5 bath home in Davis Ridge close to WT Harris, I-77 and I-485 - Subdivision: Davis Ridge

Bedrooms: 4

Bathrooms: 2.5

Garage/Parking: 2 Car Garage

Year Built: 2003

Pets: Yes With Approval

Heat Type: Central Air Gas Hot Air Gas Water Heater

Schools: Croft Community Elem., Alexander Middle, North Meck. High School



This larger 2 story home features 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms and over 2600 square feet. It has a sitting room, formal dining room and spacious kitchen with breakfast area. It also has a good size sunken living room with fireplace. The master bedroom has his/hers closets and private full bath with separate tub/shower. 4th bedroom is huge with lots of closets, perfect for bonus room or rec room. The home also has 2 car garage and patio. Located on a corner lot in the Davis Ridge community off of Hucks Rd. near Old Statesville. Close to WT Harris, I-77 and easy access to I-485 Rent this home with first months rent and $1750 deposit. This property is being offered by Shearer Realty, Inc. See all our homes and apply at www.rentalhousesincharlotte.com or contact our office at 704-567-8200 for more details.



Shearer Realty does not participate in any housing voucher programs.



