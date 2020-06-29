All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 4505 Canipe Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
4505 Canipe Drive
Last updated April 24 2020 at 10:30 AM

4505 Canipe Drive

4505 Canipe Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

4505 Canipe Drive, Charlotte, NC 28269
Davis Lake - Eastfield

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
pool
air conditioning
tennis court
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
2600 Sq Ft., 4 Bed, 2.5 bath home in Davis Ridge close to WT Harris, I-77 and I-485 - Subdivision: Davis Ridge
Bedrooms: 4
Bathrooms: 2.5
Garage/Parking: 2 Car Garage
Year Built: 2003
Pets: Yes With Approval
Heat Type: Central Air Gas Hot Air Gas Water Heater
Schools: Croft Community Elem., Alexander Middle, North Meck. High School

This larger 2 story home features 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms and over 2600 square feet. It has a sitting room, formal dining room and spacious kitchen with breakfast area. It also has a good size sunken living room with fireplace. The master bedroom has his/hers closets and private full bath with separate tub/shower. 4th bedroom is huge with lots of closets, perfect for bonus room or rec room. The home also has 2 car garage and patio. Located on a corner lot in the Davis Ridge community off of Hucks Rd. near Old Statesville. Close to WT Harris, I-77 and easy access to I-485 Rent this home with first months rent and $1750 deposit. This property is being offered by Shearer Realty, Inc. See all our homes and apply at www.rentalhousesincharlotte.com or contact our office at 704-567-8200 for more details.

Shearer Realty does not participate in any housing voucher programs.

(RLNE5562548)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4505 Canipe Drive have any available units?
4505 Canipe Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 4505 Canipe Drive have?
Some of 4505 Canipe Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4505 Canipe Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4505 Canipe Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4505 Canipe Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4505 Canipe Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 4505 Canipe Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4505 Canipe Drive offers parking.
Does 4505 Canipe Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4505 Canipe Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4505 Canipe Drive have a pool?
Yes, 4505 Canipe Drive has a pool.
Does 4505 Canipe Drive have accessible units?
No, 4505 Canipe Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4505 Canipe Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 4505 Canipe Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Flats at Ballantyne
9550 Community Commons Lane
Charlotte, NC 28277
Novel Stonewall Station
400 E Stonewall St
Charlotte, NC 28202
Hazel Southpark
4401 Barclay Downs Drive
Charlotte, NC 28209
Cedar Flats
225 N Cedar St
Charlotte, NC 28202
Alta Croft
3030 Barrow Road
Charlotte, NC 28269
Eastover Ridge
3600 Eastover Ridge Dr
Charlotte, NC 28211
Crest Gateway
1015 W 6th St
Charlotte, NC 28202
District South
12600 District S Dr
Charlotte, NC 28277

Similar Pages

Charlotte 1 BedroomsCharlotte 2 Bedrooms
Charlotte Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharlotte Pet Friendly Places
Charlotte Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Winston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NC
Gastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prosperity Church RoadBallantyne WestEast Forest
University City NorthWedgewoodProvincetowne
Hidden ValleyOlde Whitehall

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Piedmont Community CollegeJohnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at CharlotteQueens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte