4466 Antelope Lane

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

2 Bedroom Ranch Style Home - Beautiful 2 Bedroom/2 Bathroom home located in North Charlotte. Home also has bonus room that can be used as a third bedroom if desired. This home features LVP flooring, tile and carpet throughout. The kitchen is equipped with a stainless steel kitchen package and offers tons of cabinet space with an island. Directly off the kitchen is a separate dining room and a large spacious living area. Master bedroom has a large master bath with his and her vanity! Large closets in all 3 bedrooms!! Lots of windows that offer plenty of natural light. Additionally, there is a front patio that is great for relaxing. You have access to the home directly from the attached two car garage. Water, Trash and Sewer included.



*Security deposits could be as high as twice the monthly rent depending on the quality of the application and the requested lease terms.



**Move in date will be determined once the application is approved and the security deposit is paid.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5557910)