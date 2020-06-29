All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 4466 Antelope Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
4466 Antelope Lane
Last updated April 24 2020 at 10:30 AM

4466 Antelope Lane

4466 Antelope Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
West Sugar Creek
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

4466 Antelope Lane, Charlotte, NC 28269
West Sugar Creek

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
2 Bedroom Ranch Style Home - Beautiful 2 Bedroom/2 Bathroom home located in North Charlotte. Home also has bonus room that can be used as a third bedroom if desired. This home features LVP flooring, tile and carpet throughout. The kitchen is equipped with a stainless steel kitchen package and offers tons of cabinet space with an island. Directly off the kitchen is a separate dining room and a large spacious living area. Master bedroom has a large master bath with his and her vanity! Large closets in all 3 bedrooms!! Lots of windows that offer plenty of natural light. Additionally, there is a front patio that is great for relaxing. You have access to the home directly from the attached two car garage. Water, Trash and Sewer included.

*Security deposits could be as high as twice the monthly rent depending on the quality of the application and the requested lease terms.

**Move in date will be determined once the application is approved and the security deposit is paid.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5557910)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4466 Antelope Lane have any available units?
4466 Antelope Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 4466 Antelope Lane have?
Some of 4466 Antelope Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4466 Antelope Lane currently offering any rent specials?
4466 Antelope Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4466 Antelope Lane pet-friendly?
No, 4466 Antelope Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 4466 Antelope Lane offer parking?
Yes, 4466 Antelope Lane offers parking.
Does 4466 Antelope Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4466 Antelope Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4466 Antelope Lane have a pool?
No, 4466 Antelope Lane does not have a pool.
Does 4466 Antelope Lane have accessible units?
No, 4466 Antelope Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 4466 Antelope Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4466 Antelope Lane has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Should I Live with a Roommate?
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Gateway West
902 W 4th St
Charlotte, NC 28202
The Parkwood at Optimist Park
1700 North Brevard Street
Charlotte, NC 28206
1700 Place
1700 Charleston Place Ln
Charlotte, NC 28212
The Julien
2142 Commonwealth Ave
Charlotte, NC 28205
Landings at Greenbrooke Apartments
10015 Parthenon Court
Charlotte, NC 28262
Elizabeth Flats on 7th at Laurel
2220 E 7th St
Charlotte, NC 28204
Metro 808
808 Hawthorne Ln
Charlotte, NC 28204
V & Three
5025 Wembley Central Ln
Charlotte, NC 28213

Similar Pages

Charlotte 1 BedroomsCharlotte 2 Bedrooms
Charlotte Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharlotte Pet Friendly Places
Charlotte Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Winston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NC
Gastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prosperity Church RoadBallantyne WestEast Forest
University City NorthWedgewoodProvincetowne
Hidden ValleyOlde Whitehall

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Piedmont Community CollegeJohnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at CharlotteQueens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte