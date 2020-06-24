All apartments in Charlotte
/
Charlotte, NC
/
443 Silversmith Lane
Last updated March 6 2020 at 12:26 AM

443 Silversmith Lane

443 Silversmith Lane · No Longer Available
Location

443 Silversmith Lane, Charlotte, NC 28270
Sardis Forest

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
ceiling fan
extra storage
range
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Great Location near 51 and Alexander Rd in South Charlotte. YARD CARE INCLUDED! 3 bedroom/2.5 bath with a 2 car attached garage with extra storage. Formal Dining Room, Large Den, Breakfast area and Large Formal Living Room. Private backyard with a brick paver patio. Currently great school assignments and walking distance to Elizabeth Lane Elementary. Super close to great restaurants, shopping at Arboretum and greenways. Short drive to Southpark and easy access to getting into uptown via Providence Rd, Sardis Rd or 485. Home will be touch painted and professionally cleaned before move in! Tenant to verify schools if important. PLEASE NOTE THIS HOME ISN'T READY TIL APRIL 1. Also it was damaged by tornado but all work should be done within 2 weeks by ServPro.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 443 Silversmith Lane have any available units?
443 Silversmith Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 443 Silversmith Lane have?
Some of 443 Silversmith Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 443 Silversmith Lane currently offering any rent specials?
443 Silversmith Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 443 Silversmith Lane pet-friendly?
No, 443 Silversmith Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 443 Silversmith Lane offer parking?
Yes, 443 Silversmith Lane offers parking.
Does 443 Silversmith Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 443 Silversmith Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 443 Silversmith Lane have a pool?
No, 443 Silversmith Lane does not have a pool.
Does 443 Silversmith Lane have accessible units?
No, 443 Silversmith Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 443 Silversmith Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 443 Silversmith Lane has units with dishwashers.
