443 Silversmith Lane

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage ceiling fan extra storage range

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Great Location near 51 and Alexander Rd in South Charlotte. YARD CARE INCLUDED! 3 bedroom/2.5 bath with a 2 car attached garage with extra storage. Formal Dining Room, Large Den, Breakfast area and Large Formal Living Room. Private backyard with a brick paver patio. Currently great school assignments and walking distance to Elizabeth Lane Elementary. Super close to great restaurants, shopping at Arboretum and greenways. Short drive to Southpark and easy access to getting into uptown via Providence Rd, Sardis Rd or 485. Home will be touch painted and professionally cleaned before move in! Tenant to verify schools if important. PLEASE NOTE THIS HOME ISN'T READY TIL APRIL 1. Also it was damaged by tornado but all work should be done within 2 weeks by ServPro.