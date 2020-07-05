All apartments in Charlotte
Last updated April 23 2020 at 5:25 AM

4417 Devonhill Lane

Location

4417 Devonhill Lane, Charlotte, NC 28269
Nevin Community

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
ceiling fan
carpet
oven
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Beautiful 2-story home on a quiet one street neighborhood. Open floor plan downstairs with all bedrooms and laundry upstairs. Recently refreshed with new carpet and paint. A brand new side by side fridge will be delivered before tenant move-in. NO SECTION 8. Pets accepted on case by case basis. No smoking inside. $1350 security deposit, and $350/pet deposit if applicable is required before move in. You can tour the home at your convenience without having to make an appointment. You will find a lock box on the door with a key inside. All you will need to do is register at www.Rently.com in order to get access to the code for that lock box. The code to the lock box will only last for one hour. All applications must be submitted online on our website www.jlfmanagement.com Each adult applicant 18yrs and older living in the home, will be required to pay a $40 application fee . You must have verifiable rental history. You're credit can have challenges and is not as important in qualifying as good rental history in the application process

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 350
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4417 Devonhill Lane have any available units?
4417 Devonhill Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 4417 Devonhill Lane have?
Some of 4417 Devonhill Lane's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4417 Devonhill Lane currently offering any rent specials?
4417 Devonhill Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4417 Devonhill Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 4417 Devonhill Lane is pet friendly.
Does 4417 Devonhill Lane offer parking?
Yes, 4417 Devonhill Lane offers parking.
Does 4417 Devonhill Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4417 Devonhill Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4417 Devonhill Lane have a pool?
No, 4417 Devonhill Lane does not have a pool.
Does 4417 Devonhill Lane have accessible units?
No, 4417 Devonhill Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 4417 Devonhill Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4417 Devonhill Lane has units with dishwashers.

