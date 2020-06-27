4389 Panther Place.

Amenities

Available now is this great 2-bedroom, 2.5-bath town home in a convenient location. This home has a great open floor plan and has just been painted in Agreeable Gray throughout. Hardwood style laminate floors are located throughout the main level with carpeting upstairs in the bedrooms. The livingroom is open to the dining area and has a nice gas fireplace. The kitchen has white cabinets, stainless steel appliances and overlooks a private, fenced in back patio. There is a laundry room with hookups off the kitchen area. There is a half bath downstairs as well. The second floor features a double master bedroom setup with two nice sized bedrooms each with their own private bathroom and walk in closet. Community pool! This is a non-smoking/non-vaping home and renters insurance is required. Good credit and rental history required. Minimum credit score of 650! One smaller pet may be considered with owner approval and a $200 non-refundable pet fee. This home is available for a quick move in at only $1295 per month. This is a great home in a nice location and will rent quickly, so call or email now to schedule a showing.



Utilities included: water/sewer and trash pickup



Utilities paid by resident: gas and electric

