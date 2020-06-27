All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like
4389 Panther Place.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
4389 Panther Place
Last updated September 17 2019 at 12:07 PM

4389 Panther Place

4389 Panther Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
West Sugar Creek
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

4389 Panther Place, Charlotte, NC 28269
West Sugar Creek

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
stainless steel
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Available now is this great 2-bedroom, 2.5-bath town home in a convenient location. This home has a great open floor plan and has just been painted in Agreeable Gray throughout. Hardwood style laminate floors are located throughout the main level with carpeting upstairs in the bedrooms. The livingroom is open to the dining area and has a nice gas fireplace. The kitchen has white cabinets, stainless steel appliances and overlooks a private, fenced in back patio. There is a laundry room with hookups off the kitchen area. There is a half bath downstairs as well. The second floor features a double master bedroom setup with two nice sized bedrooms each with their own private bathroom and walk in closet. Community pool! This is a non-smoking/non-vaping home and renters insurance is required. Good credit and rental history required. Minimum credit score of 650! One smaller pet may be considered with owner approval and a $200 non-refundable pet fee. This home is available for a quick move in at only $1295 per month. This is a great home in a nice location and will rent quickly, so call or email now to schedule a showing.

Utilities included: water/sewer and trash pickup

Utilities paid by resident: gas and electric
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Similar Listings

Link Apartments Montford
1606 Abbey Place
Charlotte, NC 28209
The Avant at Steele Creek
13212 Winter Hazel Rd
Charlotte, NC 28278
City Park View
1710 Piedmont Hills Pl
Charlotte, NC 28217
The Crossing at Quail Hollow
8850 Park Rd
Charlotte, NC 28210
Cedar Flats
225 N Cedar St
Charlotte, NC 28202
Vyne On Central
3214 Central Ave
Charlotte, NC 28205
30Six NoDa
424 E 36th St
Charlotte, NC 28205
Retreat at McAlpine Creek
6800 Fishers Farm Ln
Charlotte, NC 28277
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Helpful Articles
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Best Cities for Pets 2019
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 4389 Panther Place have any available units?
4389 Panther Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 4389 Panther Place have?
Some of 4389 Panther Place's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4389 Panther Place currently offering any rent specials?
4389 Panther Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4389 Panther Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 4389 Panther Place is pet friendly.
Does 4389 Panther Place offer parking?
No, 4389 Panther Place does not offer parking.
Does 4389 Panther Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4389 Panther Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4389 Panther Place have a pool?
Yes, 4389 Panther Place has a pool.
Does 4389 Panther Place have accessible units?
No, 4389 Panther Place does not have accessible units.
Does 4389 Panther Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 4389 Panther Place does not have units with dishwashers.

Similar Pages

Charlotte 1 BedroomsCharlotte 2 BedroomsCharlotte Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharlotte Pet Friendly PlacesCharlotte Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Winston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NCGastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NCHickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prosperity Church RoadBallantyne WestEast ForestUniversity City NorthWedgewoodProvincetowneHidden ValleyOlde Whitehall

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Piedmont Community CollegeJohnson C Smith UniversityUniversity of North Carolina at CharlotteQueens University of CharlotteJohnson & Wales University-Charlotte