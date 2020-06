Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace in unit laundry Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Fourth Ward 2 bedroom condo ready for move-in! Spacious 2 bedroom, 2 bath unit with washer/dryer included. Enjoy the convenience of a quick walk or scooter ride anywhere you want to go! Fourth Ward is one of the prettiest parts of the city - with pubs, restaurants, shopping and grocery stores 1-2 blocks away! Pets are conditional with owner approval and $250 pet fee.