Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters parking recently renovated stainless steel fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Charming 1-story ranch on close to a half acre lot. Home features original hardwoods and tile in kitchen/bath. Kitchen has been tastefully updated with white cabinets, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Home also offers screened in porch, gas fireplace, fully fenced yard and large unfinished attic. Short drive to Uptown and Southpark! Cotswold Shopping Center is minutes down the road.