433 Summit Avenue

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities bathtub extra storage granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Gorgeous townhome in awesome Wesley Heights location, adjacent to Wesley Heights/Irwin Creek Greenway. Views of Uptown/Panther's stadium from front porch and MBR. Main floor has beautiful scraped hardwood flooring and open floorplan - kitchen with tons of counter and cabinet space, huge breakfast bar, granite countertops, and stainless steel appliances. Opens to great room for more living/dining space. Deck in back overlooking greenway towards uptown. Large covered front porch overlooks greenway running into charming and convenient Wesley Heights neighborhood, walking distance to restaurants and bars. Second floor has master bedroom; master bath has double sink vanity, walk-in shower, and soaking tub. Second and third bedrooms have tons of windows and share jack n jill bathroom with double vanity, and privacy door for shower/toilet. Basement/lower level has large 2 car garage, laundry room and conditioned room that can be used for work shop, wine cellar, or extra storage.