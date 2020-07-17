All apartments in Charlotte
Last updated July 8 2020 at 10:47 AM

433 Summit Avenue

433 South Summit Avenue · (704) 661-0329
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

433 South Summit Avenue, Charlotte, NC 28208
Wesley Heights

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,750

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1717 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
extra storage
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Gorgeous townhome in awesome Wesley Heights location, adjacent to Wesley Heights/Irwin Creek Greenway. Views of Uptown/Panther's stadium from front porch and MBR. Main floor has beautiful scraped hardwood flooring and open floorplan - kitchen with tons of counter and cabinet space, huge breakfast bar, granite countertops, and stainless steel appliances. Opens to great room for more living/dining space. Deck in back overlooking greenway towards uptown. Large covered front porch overlooks greenway running into charming and convenient Wesley Heights neighborhood, walking distance to restaurants and bars. Second floor has master bedroom; master bath has double sink vanity, walk-in shower, and soaking tub. Second and third bedrooms have tons of windows and share jack n jill bathroom with double vanity, and privacy door for shower/toilet. Basement/lower level has large 2 car garage, laundry room and conditioned room that can be used for work shop, wine cellar, or extra storage.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 433 Summit Avenue have any available units?
433 Summit Avenue has a unit available for $2,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 433 Summit Avenue have?
Some of 433 Summit Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 433 Summit Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
433 Summit Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 433 Summit Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 433 Summit Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 433 Summit Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 433 Summit Avenue offers parking.
Does 433 Summit Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 433 Summit Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 433 Summit Avenue have a pool?
No, 433 Summit Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 433 Summit Avenue have accessible units?
No, 433 Summit Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 433 Summit Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 433 Summit Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
