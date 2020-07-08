Rent Calculator
4305 Major Street
Last updated May 4 2020 at 5:44 AM
4305 Major Street
4305 Major Street
·
No Longer Available
Location
4305 Major Street, Charlotte, NC 28208
Toddville Road
Amenities
parking
ceiling fan
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
microwave
Property Amenities
parking
Must go through the application process (NO exception)
Please do not apply if you have the previous eviction and no referrals
1st Month Rent + $1500 Security Deposit to Move In.
It's Move-In Ready
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Surface lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4305 Major Street have any available units?
4305 Major Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Charlotte, NC
.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Charlotte Rent Report
.
What amenities does 4305 Major Street have?
Some of 4305 Major Street's amenities include parking, ceiling fan, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 4305 Major Street currently offering any rent specials?
4305 Major Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4305 Major Street pet-friendly?
No, 4305 Major Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Charlotte
.
Does 4305 Major Street offer parking?
Yes, 4305 Major Street offers parking.
Does 4305 Major Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4305 Major Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4305 Major Street have a pool?
No, 4305 Major Street does not have a pool.
Does 4305 Major Street have accessible units?
No, 4305 Major Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4305 Major Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 4305 Major Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Surface lot.
