Charlotte, NC
4272 Glenlea Commons Drive
Last updated November 2 2019 at 12:30 PM

4272 Glenlea Commons Drive

4272 Glenlea Commons Drive · No Longer Available
Charlotte
Location

4272 Glenlea Commons Drive, Charlotte, NC 28216
Sunset Road

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
coffee bar
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
coffee bar
parking
garage
Glenlea Park 3 Bedroom Condo - This is a beautiful 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath townhouse with a 1 car garage located in Glenlea Park. There is carpet throughout both levels of the home, with vinyl flooring in the kitchen and bathrooms. Kitchen is equipped with all black appliances. Very spacious living room with fireplace, as well as spacious bedrooms on second level. This property is located near many coffee shops, restaurants, and grocery stores.

*Security deposits could be as high as twice the monthly rent depending on the quality of the application and the requested lease terms.

**Move in date will be determined once the application is approved and the security deposit is paid.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5004818)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4272 Glenlea Commons Drive have any available units?
4272 Glenlea Commons Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 4272 Glenlea Commons Drive have?
Some of 4272 Glenlea Commons Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4272 Glenlea Commons Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4272 Glenlea Commons Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4272 Glenlea Commons Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4272 Glenlea Commons Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 4272 Glenlea Commons Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4272 Glenlea Commons Drive offers parking.
Does 4272 Glenlea Commons Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4272 Glenlea Commons Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4272 Glenlea Commons Drive have a pool?
No, 4272 Glenlea Commons Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4272 Glenlea Commons Drive have accessible units?
No, 4272 Glenlea Commons Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4272 Glenlea Commons Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4272 Glenlea Commons Drive has units with dishwashers.
