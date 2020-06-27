4272 Glenlea Commons Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher garage coffee bar air conditioning fireplace

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities coffee bar parking garage

Glenlea Park 3 Bedroom Condo - This is a beautiful 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath townhouse with a 1 car garage located in Glenlea Park. There is carpet throughout both levels of the home, with vinyl flooring in the kitchen and bathrooms. Kitchen is equipped with all black appliances. Very spacious living room with fireplace, as well as spacious bedrooms on second level. This property is located near many coffee shops, restaurants, and grocery stores.



*Security deposits could be as high as twice the monthly rent depending on the quality of the application and the requested lease terms.



**Move in date will be determined once the application is approved and the security deposit is paid.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5004818)