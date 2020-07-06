All apartments in Charlotte
Last updated February 18 2020 at 12:49 PM

427 Greystone Rd

427 Greystone Road · No Longer Available
Location

427 Greystone Road, Charlotte, NC 28209
Sedgefield

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
range
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
427 Greystone Rd Available 03/09/20 Sedgefield - Southend 2 br,1ba,fenced yard - AVAILABLE 3.9.20

2 bedroom 1 bath home. Hardwood floors throughout. Updated bathroom, Newer vinyl in kitchen and bath. Central gas heat and air. Stack-able washer/dryer, stove, frig included in rent. Large fenced backyard with huge storage bldg. Great little home in nice area.Convenient location to uptown, only 5 minutes drive time. Pets must be pre-approved by owner. Please do driveby neighborhood before calling for appointment. Home still occupied until end of month so please do not disturb tenant.

Qualifications: Credit score minimum 550. Good rental history last 12 months. Monthly income at least 3 x rent. No serious criminal issues.

Directions: East Woodlawn Rd turn right onto Scaleybark Rd, right onto South Blvd, right onto Greystone Rd home is on the left.

(RLNE1936814)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 427 Greystone Rd have any available units?
427 Greystone Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 427 Greystone Rd have?
Some of 427 Greystone Rd's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 427 Greystone Rd currently offering any rent specials?
427 Greystone Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 427 Greystone Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 427 Greystone Rd is pet friendly.
Does 427 Greystone Rd offer parking?
No, 427 Greystone Rd does not offer parking.
Does 427 Greystone Rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 427 Greystone Rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 427 Greystone Rd have a pool?
No, 427 Greystone Rd does not have a pool.
Does 427 Greystone Rd have accessible units?
No, 427 Greystone Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 427 Greystone Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 427 Greystone Rd does not have units with dishwashers.

