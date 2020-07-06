Amenities

427 Greystone Rd Available 03/09/20 Sedgefield - Southend 2 br,1ba,fenced yard - AVAILABLE 3.9.20



2 bedroom 1 bath home. Hardwood floors throughout. Updated bathroom, Newer vinyl in kitchen and bath. Central gas heat and air. Stack-able washer/dryer, stove, frig included in rent. Large fenced backyard with huge storage bldg. Great little home in nice area.Convenient location to uptown, only 5 minutes drive time. Pets must be pre-approved by owner. Please do driveby neighborhood before calling for appointment. Home still occupied until end of month so please do not disturb tenant.



Qualifications: Credit score minimum 550. Good rental history last 12 months. Monthly income at least 3 x rent. No serious criminal issues.



Directions: East Woodlawn Rd turn right onto Scaleybark Rd, right onto South Blvd, right onto Greystone Rd home is on the left.



