4238 Castlewood Road
Last updated May 13 2020 at 4:35 PM

4238 Castlewood Road

4238 Castlewood Road · No Longer Available
Location

4238 Castlewood Road, Charlotte, NC 28209
Ashbrook - Clawson Village

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dogs allowed
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Highly sought after full brick, ranch home. You will love the refinished hardwood floors, neutral paint, updated fixtures throughout and baths with new exhaust fans, newer roof and windows and stained deck. The kitchen has freshly painted white cabinets and new hardware, with granite, kitchen island and instant hot water tap! New 2019 Dual HVAC System with new duct work!! Fully updated blown insulation in attic and crawl space, above code standard. Ready to enjoy Spring in your screened porch overlooking the deck and amazing, fully fenced, private backyard!! Plus enjoy walking to Park Road Shopping Center, direct commute to Uptown or Ballantyne, quick drive to airport or the light rail.

***Water, Gas, Garbage, Gardening INCLUDED***

Rental Terms: Rent: $2,400, Application Fee: $75, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4238 Castlewood Road have any available units?
4238 Castlewood Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 4238 Castlewood Road have?
Some of 4238 Castlewood Road's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4238 Castlewood Road currently offering any rent specials?
4238 Castlewood Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4238 Castlewood Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 4238 Castlewood Road is pet friendly.
Does 4238 Castlewood Road offer parking?
No, 4238 Castlewood Road does not offer parking.
Does 4238 Castlewood Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4238 Castlewood Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4238 Castlewood Road have a pool?
No, 4238 Castlewood Road does not have a pool.
Does 4238 Castlewood Road have accessible units?
No, 4238 Castlewood Road does not have accessible units.
Does 4238 Castlewood Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 4238 Castlewood Road does not have units with dishwashers.

