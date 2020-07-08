4238 Castlewood Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly

Highly sought after full brick, ranch home. You will love the refinished hardwood floors, neutral paint, updated fixtures throughout and baths with new exhaust fans, newer roof and windows and stained deck. The kitchen has freshly painted white cabinets and new hardware, with granite, kitchen island and instant hot water tap! New 2019 Dual HVAC System with new duct work!! Fully updated blown insulation in attic and crawl space, above code standard. Ready to enjoy Spring in your screened porch overlooking the deck and amazing, fully fenced, private backyard!! Plus enjoy walking to Park Road Shopping Center, direct commute to Uptown or Ballantyne, quick drive to airport or the light rail.



***Water, Gas, Garbage, Gardening INCLUDED***



Rental Terms: Rent: $2,400, Application Fee: $75, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.