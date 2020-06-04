All apartments in Charlotte
Last updated July 24 2019 at 9:55 AM

423 W. Kingston Ave

423 West Kingston Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

423 West Kingston Avenue, Charlotte, NC 28203
Wilmore

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
423 W. Kingston Ave Available 07/28/19 2 Bedroom Duplex for rent. Walking Distance from Downtown Charlotte - Totally updated with beautiful hardwood floors and Just minutes from Downtown. This Duplex home has 2 bedrooms and 1 bath. It is approximately 900 square feet and has gas heat. It comes with the Living Room and Kitchen.

From S. Tryon Street. TL at NC-160/ West Blvd. TR at Wickford Place. TL W. Kingston Avenue.

(RLNE2542281)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 423 W. Kingston Ave have any available units?
423 W. Kingston Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 423 W. Kingston Ave have?
Some of 423 W. Kingston Ave's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 423 W. Kingston Ave currently offering any rent specials?
423 W. Kingston Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 423 W. Kingston Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 423 W. Kingston Ave is pet friendly.
Does 423 W. Kingston Ave offer parking?
No, 423 W. Kingston Ave does not offer parking.
Does 423 W. Kingston Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 423 W. Kingston Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 423 W. Kingston Ave have a pool?
No, 423 W. Kingston Ave does not have a pool.
Does 423 W. Kingston Ave have accessible units?
No, 423 W. Kingston Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 423 W. Kingston Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 423 W. Kingston Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
