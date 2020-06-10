All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 420 Queens Road 7.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
420 Queens Road 7
Last updated March 18 2019 at 5:29 AM

420 Queens Road 7

420 Queens Rd · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

420 Queens Rd, Charlotte, NC 28207
Cherry

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
ceiling fan
microwave
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This luxury town home at 420 Queens is nestled on Queens Rd in Myers Park. Experience the best of the best as this home is a 1 of kind. Designed as the signature home of the community. Hardwood floors throughout the living areas & stairways. Addtional features: 2 Private patios, Indoor/Outdoor Fireplace, Glass vessel sinks, Quartz countertops, SS appliances, Glass Mosaic Tiles, Frameless glass shower door & diffused glass panel doors throughout. Don't miss the fenced in front yard! up to 3 private garage parking spaces available.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 420 Queens Road 7 have any available units?
420 Queens Road 7 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 420 Queens Road 7 have?
Some of 420 Queens Road 7's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 420 Queens Road 7 currently offering any rent specials?
420 Queens Road 7 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 420 Queens Road 7 pet-friendly?
No, 420 Queens Road 7 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 420 Queens Road 7 offer parking?
Yes, 420 Queens Road 7 offers parking.
Does 420 Queens Road 7 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 420 Queens Road 7 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 420 Queens Road 7 have a pool?
No, 420 Queens Road 7 does not have a pool.
Does 420 Queens Road 7 have accessible units?
No, 420 Queens Road 7 does not have accessible units.
Does 420 Queens Road 7 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 420 Queens Road 7 has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Flats at Ballantyne
9550 Community Commons Lane
Charlotte, NC 28277
Element Ballantyne
15711 Clems Creek Lane
Charlotte, NC 28277
Mercury Noda
3310 N Davidson St
Charlotte, NC 28205
One 305 Central
1305 Central Ave
Charlotte, NC 28205
Lodge at Mallard Creek
7815 Chelsea Jade Ln
Charlotte, NC 28269
Park at Drexel
4310 Park Rd
Charlotte, NC 28209
Midwood Station
2013 Central Avenue
Charlotte, NC 28205
Ashton South End
125 W Tremont Ave
Charlotte, NC 28203

Similar Pages

Charlotte 1 BedroomsCharlotte 2 Bedrooms
Charlotte Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharlotte Pet Friendly Places
Charlotte Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Winston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NC
Gastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prosperity Church RoadBallantyne WestEast Forest
University City NorthWedgewoodProvincetowne
Hidden ValleyOlde Whitehall

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Piedmont Community CollegeJohnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at CharlotteQueens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte