420 Queens Road 7

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

This luxury town home at 420 Queens is nestled on Queens Rd in Myers Park. Experience the best of the best as this home is a 1 of kind. Designed as the signature home of the community. Hardwood floors throughout the living areas & stairways. Addtional features: 2 Private patios, Indoor/Outdoor Fireplace, Glass vessel sinks, Quartz countertops, SS appliances, Glass Mosaic Tiles, Frameless glass shower door & diffused glass panel doors throughout. Don't miss the fenced in front yard! up to 3 private garage parking spaces available.