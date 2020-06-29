All apartments in Charlotte
417 W 8th Street

417 West 8th Street · No Longer Available
Location

417 West 8th Street, Charlotte, NC 28202
Fourth Ward

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
Don’t miss out on this rare 2 bedroom townhome in the heart of Uptown Charlotte’s 4th Ward! It is a short walk to the grocery store, Bank of America stadium, BB&T Ballpark, and all of the excitement of Uptown. This two story, two bedroom home features hardwood flooring, a large enclosed patio, and lots of storage. The second bedroom can be utilized as a guest room, bonus room, or office with a walk-in closet. A new HVAC system was installed in the Summer of 2018, and the unit has all of the appliances you need; including a new washer, dryer, and stove. Enjoy the amenities available in the complex, including a beautifully landscaped pool. Fireplace is non-functional. Please note, renters insurance is required. Hundreds of Executive Rentals at www.trlawing.com. To apply, please visit www.trlawing.com.

One parking space included. Small pets considered. No smoking allowed.

Pet fee is $300 per pet that does not exceed 35 lbs. Please note, renters insurance is required.

Hundreds of Executive Rentals at www.trlawing.com. To apply, please visit www.trlawing.com.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 300
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 417 W 8th Street have any available units?
417 W 8th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 417 W 8th Street have?
Some of 417 W 8th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 417 W 8th Street currently offering any rent specials?
417 W 8th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 417 W 8th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 417 W 8th Street is pet friendly.
Does 417 W 8th Street offer parking?
Yes, 417 W 8th Street offers parking.
Does 417 W 8th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 417 W 8th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 417 W 8th Street have a pool?
Yes, 417 W 8th Street has a pool.
Does 417 W 8th Street have accessible units?
No, 417 W 8th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 417 W 8th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 417 W 8th Street has units with dishwashers.

