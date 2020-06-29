417 W 8th Street

Amenities

Don't miss out on this rare 2 bedroom townhome in the heart of Uptown Charlotte's 4th Ward! It is a short walk to the grocery store, Bank of America stadium, BB&T Ballpark, and all of the excitement of Uptown. This two story, two bedroom home features hardwood flooring, a large enclosed patio, and lots of storage. The second bedroom can be utilized as a guest room, bonus room, or office with a walk-in closet. A new HVAC system was installed in the Summer of 2018, and the unit has all of the appliances you need; including a new washer, dryer, and stove. Enjoy the amenities available in the complex, including a beautifully landscaped pool. Fireplace is non-functional. Please note, renters insurance is required.



One parking space included. Small pets considered. No smoking allowed.



Pet fee is $300 per pet that does not exceed 35 lbs. Please note, renters insurance is required.



