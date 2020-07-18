All apartments in Charlotte
4158 Melrose Club
4158 Melrose Club

4158 Melrose Club Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4158 Melrose Club Drive, Charlotte, NC 28105
Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
gym
pool
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
pool
Charming 3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom Matthews Townhome - GREAT opportunity to rent in Melrose Place community. Recently renovated and in an incredible location, convenient to both Matthews and Charlotte. Includes washer and dryer!
In the heart of Matthews. Minutes to downtown Matthews, I-485, Independence Blvd. Enjoy the serenity of your surroundings with fenced patio great for entertaining! Clubhouse and community pool to enjoy! Master suite on the first floor with two nice sized bedrooms upstairs. Lots of closet space!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4158 Melrose Club have any available units?
4158 Melrose Club doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 4158 Melrose Club have?
Some of 4158 Melrose Club's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4158 Melrose Club currently offering any rent specials?
4158 Melrose Club is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4158 Melrose Club pet-friendly?
No, 4158 Melrose Club is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 4158 Melrose Club offer parking?
No, 4158 Melrose Club does not offer parking.
Does 4158 Melrose Club have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4158 Melrose Club offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4158 Melrose Club have a pool?
Yes, 4158 Melrose Club has a pool.
Does 4158 Melrose Club have accessible units?
No, 4158 Melrose Club does not have accessible units.
Does 4158 Melrose Club have units with dishwashers?
No, 4158 Melrose Club does not have units with dishwashers.
