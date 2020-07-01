Rent Calculator
4121 Parkdale Drive
4121 Parkdale Drive
4121 Parkdale Drive
Location
4121 Parkdale Drive, Charlotte, NC 28208
Toddville Road
Amenities
w/d hookup
dishwasher
pet friendly
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Thriftwood - Lovely ranch home with a stylish kitchen, vaulted ceilings in several rooms and neutral paint colors throughout.
(RLNE5277250)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4121 Parkdale Drive have any available units?
4121 Parkdale Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Charlotte, NC
.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Charlotte Rent Report
.
What amenities does 4121 Parkdale Drive have?
Some of 4121 Parkdale Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 4121 Parkdale Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4121 Parkdale Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4121 Parkdale Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 4121 Parkdale Drive is pet friendly.
Does 4121 Parkdale Drive offer parking?
No, 4121 Parkdale Drive does not offer parking.
Does 4121 Parkdale Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4121 Parkdale Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4121 Parkdale Drive have a pool?
No, 4121 Parkdale Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4121 Parkdale Drive have accessible units?
No, 4121 Parkdale Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4121 Parkdale Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4121 Parkdale Drive has units with dishwashers.
