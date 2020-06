Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors range refrigerator

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities

1 bedroom Condo in Cotswold - Top floor condo with hardwood floors and an open floor plan. Spacious bedroom with good closet space. The kitchen includes a refrigerator and a stove. Eating area off of the kitchen. Fresh paint throughout the condo. Private covered balcony



Washer/Dryer included in utility closet



Close drive to South Park, Uptown, and much more!



Call us today to schedule a tour!



(RLNE4614786)