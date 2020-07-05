All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 4114 Providence Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
4114 Providence Road
Last updated April 18 2020 at 5:25 AM

4114 Providence Road

4114 Providence Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Foxcroft
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

4114 Providence Road, Charlotte, NC 28211
Foxcroft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
Incredible location!! Two bedroom, one and a half bath garden style apartment- available now. Upgraded units include hardwood-style flooring, designer lighting package, stainless steel appliances and new paint scheme. Private Patio or balcony, 2” faux wood blinds and washer/dryer included. Pinehurst on Providence has the best of both worlds: a quiet, serene retreat at the end of your day located in the center of all that Charlotte has to offer. Here you’ll find a comfortable neighborhood atmosphere that’s extremely convenient to the energy of Uptown Charlotte and SouthPark. Pinehurst puts you just 5 minutes from the heart of SouthPark, full of fashionable shops and eateries. With two and three bedroom townhomes with plenty of space, private patios, upgraded interiors and amenities like an Olympic-sized pool, everything you need is within reach. Price for a four month lease with immediate move-in, other terms available, price will vary. Lease must end on 09/30/2020.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4114 Providence Road have any available units?
4114 Providence Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 4114 Providence Road have?
Some of 4114 Providence Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4114 Providence Road currently offering any rent specials?
4114 Providence Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4114 Providence Road pet-friendly?
No, 4114 Providence Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 4114 Providence Road offer parking?
No, 4114 Providence Road does not offer parking.
Does 4114 Providence Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4114 Providence Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4114 Providence Road have a pool?
Yes, 4114 Providence Road has a pool.
Does 4114 Providence Road have accessible units?
No, 4114 Providence Road does not have accessible units.
Does 4114 Providence Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4114 Providence Road has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Helpful Articles
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Crest on Providence
7125 Providence Square Dr
Charlotte, NC 28270
Ashford Place
905 Pineville Point Ave
Charlotte, NC 28217
Silverstone
1305 Hunter Oak Ln
Charlotte, NC 28213
The Grayson Apartment Homes
6001 Bennettsville Lane
Charlotte, NC 28262
The Avant at Steele Creek
13212 Winter Hazel Rd
Charlotte, NC 28278
Arbor Village
839 Scaleybark Rd
Charlotte, NC 28209
Sterling Magnolia
3720 Wendwood Ln
Charlotte, NC 28211
Citra Luxury Apartments
1825 Carrington Oaks Dr
Charlotte, NC 28273

Similar Pages

Charlotte 1 BedroomsCharlotte 2 Bedrooms
Charlotte Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharlotte Pet Friendly Places
Charlotte Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Winston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NC
Gastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prosperity Church RoadBallantyne WestEast Forest
University City NorthWedgewoodProvincetowne
Hidden ValleyOlde Whitehall

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Piedmont Community CollegeJohnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at CharlotteQueens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte