All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 411 Montrose Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
411 Montrose Street
Last updated March 22 2019 at 7:56 PM

411 Montrose Street

411 Montrose Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

411 Montrose Street, Charlotte, NC 28205
Grier Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Great location! Home is located near the Cotswald and the Elizabeth area. Half off first full month's rent. Spacious rooms. Appliances included stove, dishwasher, refrigerator, washer and dryer. Call to view this home today. (Pets negotiable)

Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience.
https://secure.rently.com/properties/756297?source=marketing

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,375, Application Fee: $55, Security Deposit: $500, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 411 Montrose Street have any available units?
411 Montrose Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 411 Montrose Street have?
Some of 411 Montrose Street's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 411 Montrose Street currently offering any rent specials?
411 Montrose Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 411 Montrose Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 411 Montrose Street is pet friendly.
Does 411 Montrose Street offer parking?
No, 411 Montrose Street does not offer parking.
Does 411 Montrose Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 411 Montrose Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 411 Montrose Street have a pool?
No, 411 Montrose Street does not have a pool.
Does 411 Montrose Street have accessible units?
No, 411 Montrose Street does not have accessible units.
Does 411 Montrose Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 411 Montrose Street has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

River Birch Apartments
8200 Riverbirch Dr
Charlotte, NC 28210
Camden Touchstone
9200 Westbury Woods Dr
Charlotte, NC 28277
Worthington LUXURY Apartments
1526 Flat River Dr
Charlotte, NC 28262
The Collective
2300 North Davidson Street
Charlotte, NC 28205
Element Ballantyne
15711 Clems Creek Lane
Charlotte, NC 28277
Lantower Garrison Park
2725 Reseda Place
Charlotte, NC 28262
M Station
6215 Forest Way Dr
Charlotte, NC 28212
Vista Villa
6309 Montego Dr
Charlotte, NC 28215

Similar Pages

Charlotte 1 BedroomsCharlotte 2 Bedrooms
Charlotte Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharlotte Pet Friendly Places
Charlotte Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Winston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NC
Gastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prosperity Church RoadBallantyne WestEast Forest
University City NorthWedgewoodProvincetowne
Hidden ValleyOlde Whitehall

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Piedmont Community CollegeJohnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at CharlotteQueens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte