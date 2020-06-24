411 Montrose Street

Amenities
Great location! Home is located near the Cotswald and the Elizabeth area. Half off first full month's rent. Spacious rooms. Appliances included stove, dishwasher, refrigerator, washer and dryer. Call to view this home today. (Pets negotiable)
Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience.
https://secure.rently.com/properties/756297?source=marketing
Rental Terms: Rent: $1,375, Application Fee: $55, Security Deposit: $500, Available Now
Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.