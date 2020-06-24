411 Montrose Street

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher pet friendly range refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Great location! Home is located near the Cotswald and the Elizabeth area. Half off first full month's rent. Spacious rooms. Appliances included stove, dishwasher, refrigerator, washer and dryer. Call to view this home today. (Pets negotiable)



Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience.

https://secure.rently.com/properties/756297?source=marketing



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,375, Application Fee: $55, Security Deposit: $500, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.