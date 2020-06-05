4029 Wild Nursery Court

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher parking ceiling fan

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking sauna

UPSCALE RENTAL -**SOLAR POWER REDUCES UTILITY COSTS** Steam Room/Sauna, This gorgeous 7,000 square foot home with 5 bedrooms, 5.5 half baths is sure to meet your need for space. The main floor has a sitting room, dining room, half bath, and open concept living room, dining area and kitchen. Kitchen has lots of cabinets, granite counter tops, and a large island with seating. Second floor has ornate tiled landing area and hallway that leads to secondary bedrooms and master. Large master bedroom with oversize bathroom that has granite double vanity, large soaking tub, and separate shower. Secondary bedrooms offer lots of space with good size closets and beautiful hall bathroom. Laundry room is located on the second floor and has lots of cabinet and counter space, washer and dryer provided for tenant convenience. Basement has lots of room for entertaining complete with steam room and sauna. Backyard is fenced and includes a tiled large back porch. Sorry, no pets at this home.