Last updated April 6 2020 at 8:09 PM

4029 Wild Nursery Court

4029 Wild Nursery Court · (704) 718-2000
Location

4029 Wild Nursery Court, Charlotte, NC 28215
Back Creek Church Road

Price and availability

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$3,995

Click to see floorplan

5 Bed · 6 Bath · 7000 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
sauna
UPSCALE RENTAL -**SOLAR POWER REDUCES UTILITY COSTS** Steam Room/Sauna, This gorgeous 7,000 square foot home with 5 bedrooms, 5.5 half baths is sure to meet your need for space. The main floor has a sitting room, dining room, half bath, and open concept living room, dining area and kitchen. Kitchen has lots of cabinets, granite counter tops, and a large island with seating. Second floor has ornate tiled landing area and hallway that leads to secondary bedrooms and master. Large master bedroom with oversize bathroom that has granite double vanity, large soaking tub, and separate shower. Secondary bedrooms offer lots of space with good size closets and beautiful hall bathroom. Laundry room is located on the second floor and has lots of cabinet and counter space, washer and dryer provided for tenant convenience. Basement has lots of room for entertaining complete with steam room and sauna. Backyard is fenced and includes a tiled large back porch. Sorry, no pets at this home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4029 Wild Nursery Court have any available units?
4029 Wild Nursery Court has a unit available for $3,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 4029 Wild Nursery Court have?
Some of 4029 Wild Nursery Court's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4029 Wild Nursery Court currently offering any rent specials?
4029 Wild Nursery Court isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4029 Wild Nursery Court pet-friendly?
No, 4029 Wild Nursery Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 4029 Wild Nursery Court offer parking?
Yes, 4029 Wild Nursery Court does offer parking.
Does 4029 Wild Nursery Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4029 Wild Nursery Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4029 Wild Nursery Court have a pool?
No, 4029 Wild Nursery Court does not have a pool.
Does 4029 Wild Nursery Court have accessible units?
No, 4029 Wild Nursery Court does not have accessible units.
Does 4029 Wild Nursery Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4029 Wild Nursery Court has units with dishwashers.
