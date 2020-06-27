4022 Toddington Ln

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly garage stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace in unit laundry oven patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage pet friendly

Fabulous home located in the Nottingham Estates Subdivision! - This beautiful 5 bedroom, 3.5 bath home features a main floor master bedroom, open floor plan, large spacious kitchen with stainless steel appliances, pantry and double oven, neutral paint throughout, tray ceiling in the master bedroom with walk in closets, a garden tub and dual vanities in the bath, 2 car garage with extended driveway, extra large patio with private fenced in yard, gas fireplace in the great room, spacious bonus room, and so much more! This property is a must see! Washer and Dryer included. Pets are conditional, no aggressive breeds. Tenant responsible for all lawn/yard maintenance and all utilities. Close to shopping and I-485.



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE5036338)