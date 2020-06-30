All apartments in Charlotte
4014 Fifendrum Lane
4014 Fifendrum Lane

4014 Fifendrum Lane · No Longer Available
Location

4014 Fifendrum Lane, Charlotte, NC 28216
Sunset Road

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Now Available! This spacious 3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom home has just received a little TLC and is almost ready for its next occupant! This great 2-story home is located near Sunset Rd in the Linda Vista Place Subdivision. Home offers a 1st floor laundry room, living room with mantled fireplace, and a one car garage!

Make this house your home today!

This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature. We are a pet-friendly company with no breed restrictions or weight limits.

Conrex is committed to compliance with Fair Housing laws. Applicants must meet our financial and background criteria. Visit our website to learn more about our rental criteria and our application process. This property does not qualify for Section 8 vouchers.

Your security matters to us, avoid a rental scam. Conrex does not advertise on Craigslist, Social Serve or Let Go. Conrex would never ask you to wire money or take the key after your showing to move-in.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4014 Fifendrum Lane have any available units?
4014 Fifendrum Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 4014 Fifendrum Lane have?
Some of 4014 Fifendrum Lane's amenities include on-site laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4014 Fifendrum Lane currently offering any rent specials?
4014 Fifendrum Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4014 Fifendrum Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 4014 Fifendrum Lane is pet friendly.
Does 4014 Fifendrum Lane offer parking?
Yes, 4014 Fifendrum Lane offers parking.
Does 4014 Fifendrum Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4014 Fifendrum Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4014 Fifendrum Lane have a pool?
No, 4014 Fifendrum Lane does not have a pool.
Does 4014 Fifendrum Lane have accessible units?
No, 4014 Fifendrum Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 4014 Fifendrum Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 4014 Fifendrum Lane does not have units with dishwashers.

