4014 Fifendrum Lane

Unit Amenities fireplace Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8 on-site laundry parking garage

Now Available! This spacious 3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom home has just received a little TLC and is almost ready for its next occupant! This great 2-story home is located near Sunset Rd in the Linda Vista Place Subdivision. Home offers a 1st floor laundry room, living room with mantled fireplace, and a one car garage!



Make this house your home today!



This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature. We are a pet-friendly company with no breed restrictions or weight limits.



Conrex is committed to compliance with Fair Housing laws. Applicants must meet our financial and background criteria. Visit our website to learn more about our rental criteria and our application process. This property does not qualify for Section 8 vouchers.



Your security matters to us, avoid a rental scam. Conrex does not advertise on Craigslist, Social Serve or Let Go. Conrex would never ask you to wire money or take the key after your showing to move-in.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.