Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher parking ceiling fan fireplace oven

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony Property Amenities parking

Freshly painted, well-maintained home in the heart of Charlotte. Private rear patio with established trees. Plantation shutters throughout the home. Previous renters have rented for longer than one year leases because they love it so much. Great ranch plan in an established neighborhood. Come see it today.