Charlotte, NC
400 Montrose street
Last updated February 10 2020 at 10:20 PM

400 Montrose street

400 Montrose Street · No Longer Available
Location

400 Montrose Street, Charlotte, NC 28205
Grier Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
recently renovated
bathtub
carpet
Minutes from UPTOWN! Corner Lot! Great Price! - Sign a lease by February 10, and receive $50 off the monthly rent and save $50 on the deposit. This 3 Bedroom, 1 bath home has been updated with new appliances, new washer/dryer, refinished real hardwood floors, new carpet, fresh paint, new fixtures. Cozy living area receives great natural light. Kitchen has new counter tops and ample cabinet space. Bathroom comes equipped with new tile, back splash, commode, and bathtub/shower. Home sits on corner lot, with large yard. Covered front porch, with private wooded backyard that is perfect relaxing and entertaining. Home is conveniently located to Uptown Charlotte, shopping, entertainment, and all major interstates and highways. Call today 704.488.7897 to set your appointment!

(RLNE5155149)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 400 Montrose street have any available units?
400 Montrose street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 400 Montrose street have?
Some of 400 Montrose street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 400 Montrose street currently offering any rent specials?
400 Montrose street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 400 Montrose street pet-friendly?
No, 400 Montrose street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 400 Montrose street offer parking?
No, 400 Montrose street does not offer parking.
Does 400 Montrose street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 400 Montrose street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 400 Montrose street have a pool?
No, 400 Montrose street does not have a pool.
Does 400 Montrose street have accessible units?
No, 400 Montrose street does not have accessible units.
Does 400 Montrose street have units with dishwashers?
No, 400 Montrose street does not have units with dishwashers.
