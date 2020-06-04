400 Montrose street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors recently renovated bathtub carpet

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities

Minutes from UPTOWN! Corner Lot! Great Price! - Sign a lease by February 10, and receive $50 off the monthly rent and save $50 on the deposit. This 3 Bedroom, 1 bath home has been updated with new appliances, new washer/dryer, refinished real hardwood floors, new carpet, fresh paint, new fixtures. Cozy living area receives great natural light. Kitchen has new counter tops and ample cabinet space. Bathroom comes equipped with new tile, back splash, commode, and bathtub/shower. Home sits on corner lot, with large yard. Covered front porch, with private wooded backyard that is perfect relaxing and entertaining. Home is conveniently located to Uptown Charlotte, shopping, entertainment, and all major interstates and highways. Call today 704.488.7897 to set your appointment!



(RLNE5155149)